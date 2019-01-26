Editorial: Tone-deafness worsened blow of shutdown
Other than corruption and blatant fibbing, nothing is more damaging to a political administration’s credibility than tone-deafness. Corruption angers. Fibbing insults. Tone-deafness makes jaws hit the floor.
A partial shutdown of the federal government lasted more than 30 days -- the longest in U.S. history. We’ll see if President Trump’s agreement to end the shutdown for three weeks and allow more border-wall negotiations provides a permanent solution. Nevertheless, more than 800,000 federal workers have missed paychecks. So have an innumerable amount of men and women whose jobs rely on contracts with federal agencies. Reports have been rampant of unpaid federal workers relying on food banks, hand-outs and charitable organizations to make up for their lost wages.
With that, we give you Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
“Well, I know they are, and I don't really quite understand why (the workers are relying on food banks),” Ross said earlier this week. “The obligations that they would undertake, say, borrowing from a bank or a credit union, are, in effect, federally guaranteed. So the 30 days of pay that some people will be out ... there's no real reason why they shouldn't be able to get a loan against it.”
Likewise, we give you President Trump.
“Local people know who they are, where they go for groceries and everything else. I think what Wilbur was probably trying to say is that they will work along. I do understand that perhaps he should have said it differently.
“They will work along, I know banks are working along. The folks collecting the interest and all of those things, they work along. That’s what happens at a time like this. They know the people, they’ve been dealing with them for years. They work along, the grocery stores …”
Jaw, meet floor.
The U.S. commerce secretary was flummoxed this week by the fiscal plight of unpaid federal workers and suggested they take on more debt -- a bank loan, with interest -- to survive.
Meanwhile, the president suggested that unpaid federal workers would survive the shutdown because grocery stores would “work along” with them.
We haven’t checked, but we doubt the grocery stores in Calhoun County -- Publix, Winn Dixie, Walmart, Food Outlet, Aldi, Pic N Sav and all the rest -- operate on credit or layaway. They like to be paid, too.