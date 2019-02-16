If we wanted to throw darts at the players involved in The Great Animal Control Fiasco of 2018-19, we’d likely draw blood. Targets are plentiful.
That isn’t our goal, though this sentiment needs repeating: Neither of the main antagonists, the Calhoun County Commission and the Cheaha Regional Humane Society, offer perfection. The commission’s messaging has been woefully lacking, as has its tepid acknowledgement of the county’s terrible animal-control past. And Cheaha Regional’s passion for animals isn’t matched, county officials say, by a dedication to contractual details with its commissioner partners.
But enough with that. The commission has hired a director for the county’s new animal control center, Chris Westmoreland, and detailed a few of the operational plans for when it takes over animal-control authority from Cheaha Regional on March 1. Westmoreland has animal-control experience in Cullman County. The operational plans the commission has unveiled represent a fair starting point. So let’s get on with things.
Better yet, let’s urge Calhoun County to become the model for effective and humane animal-control service in Alabama. It can happen.
It won’t happen without teamwork. To be fair, Calhoun County cannot handle animal control with the passionate energy of local volunteers. It is imperative that Westmoreland and his staff forge relationships with volunteers who will fill in service gaps and remain the voice for the voiceless. Both sides must be willing to partner in good faith.
It won’t happen without funding. Keep raising money for local rescue groups, especially those who help transport unwanted Calhoun County animals to northern states where pets are in demand. Keep volunteering your time. Keep spreading the word.
It won’t happen without a sea change in pet owners’ attitudes toward spay/neuter programs. The Alabama Spay Neuter Clinic in Birmingham estimates that more than 150,000 dogs and cats are euthanized each year in Alabama, where too many of us either refuse to prevent unwanted breeding or can’t afford the surgery. The multitude of spay/neuter discounts provided by shelters and veterinarians isn’t enough. The numbers offer proof.
Our preference would have been for Calhoun County to negotiate a solution with Cheaha Regional instead of ending that marriage. But now that it’s done, a director has been hired and plans are announced, there’s no reason not to hold county leadership responsible for making this new version of animal control the best our state can offer.