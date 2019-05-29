For several years, Anniston’s storyline has revolved around a few central talking points. One involves public education. Another references violent crime in certain neighborhoods. A third harps on the slow ebb of the city’s population losses. A fourth, however, is gloriously optimistic: the successful cleanup of the city’s environmental pollution.
Flash back to, say, 2000. The stockpile of aging and leaking Cold War-era chemical weapons stored at Anniston Army Depot hadn’t been safely destroyed. Unexploded ordnance infected the recently closed Fort McClellan. And the aftermath of the city’s industrial past -- PCBs and lead pollution -- plagued an astonishing number of properties.
And today?
The chemical weapons stockpile is gone. Much of McClellan’s redevelopment thus far is directly tied to land’s availability after ordnance removal. And the Wikipedia version of Anniston’s PCBs and lead saga is one of success -- land cleaned, public made safe.
Reality, though, says that isn’t entirely true.
Last month, The Star’s Tim Lockette reported on the ongoing ordnance cleanup in the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge. It’s nearly 8,000 acres of former Fort McClellan land northeast of Anniston, and it’s still partially tainted by leftover Army ordnance. Those hills and valleys that look so inviting to hikers and outdoorsmen are in some locations too dangerous to traverse, still. And, the McClellan Development Authority has said, the two Army contractors hired to clean the refuge may have to slow, or stop, work because the money budgeted for the work isn’t enough. The cleanup effort’s projected completion date is 2047.
Anniston’s PCBs struggle is more murky. On Sunday, Lockette reported again on the recent discovery of PCBs and other contaminants at the former site of the now-demolished Cooper Homes, the city’s first public housing facility for black residents. The unanswered questions surrounding this discovery -- mainly, (a.) why didn’t we know this before and (b.) have residents’ health been risked?
Lockette’s story also contained this nugget: officials with Eastman Chemical, the company that bought the former Monsanto plant, which made PCBs, and assumed responsibility for the cleanup, monitor when the city tears down dilapidated homes and checks the property for contamination. Given what we now know about the Cooper Homes site, there’s every reason to believe that Eastman may find other Anniston properties that remain dirty.
These two stories are unrelated in origin but directly linked to the larger picture of Anniston’s future.
Several years ago, this newspaper published a story detailing more than $3 billion spent on cleaning up Anniston’s environmental pollution and ostensibly declaring the work as essentially complete. We know today that that story was premature. In fact, cleaning Anniston and the surrounding land from man’s mistakes is likely a generational project that only our children, or their children, will see completed.