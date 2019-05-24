Let’s tell a fictitious tale about the Alabama Legislature.
At lunchtime, a gaggle of lawmakers leave together from the Statehouse and head for a nearby sandwich shop. Sun’s out, a nice day for a downtown stroll. Their group is bipartisan -- more Republicans than Democrats, as you’d expect -- and full of spirited debate.
Before long, they notice a $100 bill on the sidewalk.
Chaos ensues. They argue not about whether to pick up the $100 and try to find its owner, but instead they argue about what to do with it.
Pay for everyone’s lunch?
Split it equally between the entire group?
Let the first lawmaker who spotted it to claim finders, keepers?
They never consider the morality of taking someone’s lost money, and they can’t decide who should get cash. So they just leave it on the sidewalk.
That’s how the Alabama Legislature has handled this session’s debates over a state lottery, which again is a dead issue. While our neighboring states use their lotteries to fund a variety of public education initiatives, our state (a.) doesn’t have a lottery and (b.) has lawmakers who would rather spend projected lottery revenue on things like roads and prisons, which makes any lottery proposal virtually impossible to support.
Roads and prisons are important. Very important. But in no way should the state -- either its lawmakers or its voters -- install a lottery whose revenue won’t go predominately, if not entirely, to K-12 schools and college scholarships for Alabama residents.
It’s sad, and it’s classic Alabama politics.
Our state is a state of vast needs: improved infrastructure, new prisons, more correctional officers, money to pay for long-term Medicaid expansion. And Republican lawmakers believe it’s best to use lottery revenue to build those new prisons or improve our roads, even though a significant investment in the education of the next generation of Alabamians is the only choice that is politically doable and morally defensible. GOP lawmakers who wanted as much as 75 percent of lottery revenue going to the General Fund essentially killed their own proposals.
Put simply, Alabama can’t stop being Alabama, where too many legislators are concerned with protecting the gambling interests of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and the state’s dog-track owners.
In Georgia, a state lottery has raised more than $12 billion for educational programs and scholarships since it was created 26 years ago. It raised more than $1.1 billion last year alone.
In Florida, which has had a state lottery since 1986, gambling revenue goes mostly to college scholarships, colleges and universities and school construction costs. That’s a cause for consternation among Florida’s K-12 administrators and faculty, who’d rather get a sizeable piece of that pie.
In Tennessee, a state lottery has created more than $5 billion for educational initiatives and awarded more than 1.3 million scholarships and grants.
State lotteries are difficult to defend. Even legal gambling preys on the poor and enriches the few. But our neighbors have shown how a well-regulated state lottery can transform public education and improve access to colleges and universities. That’s what Alabama is missing, still.