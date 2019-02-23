As emotions go, hate is a humdinger. It’s mean-spirited, like school-yard bullies and blowhards at the bar. It serves no purpose other than to incite and enrage. It offers no redeeming biblical values, no reasonable justification. It fills our prisons and bloodies our streets and keeps police and clergy busy. It isn’t the spice that makes life interesting. It’s a toxin from which humans eternally suffer.
We’re eaten up with it.
By we, we mean Alabama.
That’s a harsh assessment, sure. But statistical and demographic data about the variances of hate -- hate crimes, hate speech, hate groups -- offer a view of today’s Alabama far different from the collegial one Americans see on their TV screens on fall Saturdays. That data also force this question: Why?
Alabama ranks 15th nationally in a new study of “sinful” metrics -- vice, greed, jealousy, lust, vanity, laziness -- published by Wallethub, a financial website that documents empirical state-by-state listings. But here’s the headline: Alabama ranks sixth for “anger and hatred” in the United States. Only Tennessee, Arkansas, Alaska, Montana and Louisiana are angrier and more hateful. (It’s not important, but we still wonder: how is Mississippi only 17th?)
In statistics from federal agencies and other tracking services, Alabama has:
• The second-most documented cases of discrimination.
• The second-highest rate of gun deaths.
• The fifth-highest percentage of hostile internet comments.
• The eighth-highest rate of violent crime.
• The ninth-most hate groups per capita.
The nice news, as The Montgomery Advertiser has pointed out, is that Alabama doesn’t rank highly for problem drinkers, marijuana use or prostitution arrests. So there’s that. At least those Alabamians who traffic in hate, by and large, aren’t drunk or high when they discriminate or make hostile comments on Facebook.
By its nature, data is cold. It’s devoid of nuance or context; it tells but doesn’t explain. And our belief in Alabama hasn’t changed. We’re a state with issues -- issues that too often belie our place in the heartland of America’s Bible Belt. But we’re also a state in which an overwhelming majority of residents are part of the solution and not the problems themselves.