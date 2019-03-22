Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, is right. Spot-on right. “If we don’t address this education issue, it’s going to catch up with us,” he said this week while pointing to the state’s abysmal K-12 national rankings in math and reading. “This is the wrong path.”
We’d edit Marsh’s statement this way: Alabama’s “education issue” has already caught up with us.
Statewide, our public schools are a cauldron of academic inequality. Everything’s peachy in Mountain Brook, but how is it in Lowndes County? In Greene County? Alabama’s handful of well-to-do school systems can compete with most anyone. But a majority of the state’s systems, particularly those in the Black Belt, the inner-cities and rural counties, are woefully behind the nation’s best performers. They do the best they can. But they can’t, and don’t, compete.
That’s not a new development. Economic developers know it. Job-creators know it. That’s existed for decades, well before the state Board of Education adopted the Alabama College and Career Ready Standards — Common Core, for short — in 2010.
That’s existed under the governorships not only of Kay Ivey, but also of Robert Bentley and Bob Riley and several of those who preceded them. That’s existed under Democratic control of the Statehouse, and nothing’s really changed since Republicans’ 2010 takeover of the Legislature. That Marsh is spearheading this latest attempt to eliminate Common Core guidelines from Alabama schools is a disheartening and short-sighted mistake.
Alabama is infected by a dedication to education-on-the-cheap and a stubborn reluctance to accept outside guidance. They’re among our historic ailments. The formerly omnipotent Alabama Education Association’s hold on K-12 decisions has waned, but don’t discount the turnover at the top of the state’s education food chain — most notably, the tumultuous tenure of former Superintendent Michael Sentance.
We still think his replacement, former Calhoun County educator Eric Mackey, is the right person at the right time in Alabama. Likewise, we believe eliminating Common Core guidelines from Alabama schools will be a foolish exercise steeped in Republicans’ Trump-era desires to lessen all regulations and remove all hints of Obama-era policies.
We’re not interested in renewing a lengthy public debate about the value of Common Core — because, simply, they are valuable guidelines developed by education nonprofits. Common Core is not political policy written by legislators or Congress. But the guidelines’ harshest critics don’t want that truth widely advertised. Plus, we trust educators more than politicians when it comes to education.
Instead, we want lawmakers who support this potential mistake to convince Alabamians that the best way to improve public education in a state with a long history of producing substandard results is to remove these national guidelines. Our bet is they can’t, but in this version of American politics, extremism trumps rational thought. If this happens, don’t think for a minute that Republicans on the 2020 ballot won’t campaign on their support for Common Core’s Alabama demise.