The immediate future of public education in Alabama doesn’t hinge on the success or survival of the Alabama Accountability Act. It just seems that way.
As controversial as it is, the Accountability Act is but one tool for educators, parents and administrators who seek improvements for students’ learning environments. It is neither a panacea nor a disaster. Its worthiness outweighs its errors. And, yes, it should survive.
Likewise, the Accountability Act’s use of the “failing schools” label as a way to guide students in low-performing schools to better environments is divisive and harmful. It should be dumped -- now. There has to be a better way to administer the Accountability Act’s key function than by labeling an entire school community -- students, teachers, administrators -- as substandard. That has to change.
The only thing that matters is improving public-education outcomes in our state. Are our children getting the same education as those in high-performing states? If the answer is no -- which, metrics say, is the correct response -- then our habitual hand-wringing over charter schools vs. public schools or the Accountability Act’s effect on the fiscal health of public schools shouldn’t be our main education discussions.
Yet, that dominates public education in Alabama.
It’s obvious why state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, is so often asked to defend the Accountability Act. He is the public face of that legislation. He sponsored it, got it through the Statehouse in 2013 and into practice. Right or wrong, success or failure, he owns it.
This week, Marsh spoke to Yellowhammer News about the Accountability Act. Among his responses, he said this: “I’ve had a failing school in Anniston for years and we can’t get the board to make changes to come out of a failing status.”
Well, a couple of things.
First, Anniston City Schools had no schools on the failing-schools list released on Friday. Go ahead and cheer; we are.
Second, much of that improvement is credited to the administrators and faculty at the city’s schools. The Anniston Board of Education said as much at a recent meeting.
Third, Marsh is largely right -- Anniston’s board, regardless of its membership, operates like a three-legged turtle. It slow-walks everything, if anything.
And fourth, there’s that dastardly “failing schools” label. Marsh used it on Anniston’s schools, which, before the latest rankings were published, have usually had at least one campus make that list. Even when used as a fact, the label hurts like a pejorative.
Our request is for Alabama’s discussions about public education to revolve around one overriding thought: improvement. Not about money, not about the Accountability Act, not about charter schools or school vouchers. We want to hear more from Superintendent Eric Mackey, a former Calhoun County educator whom we trust implicitly on these matters. We’re tired of public education in Alabama being seen nationally as a hindrance to our development.