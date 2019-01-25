U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s verbal flub is Alabama’s gain. The state should thank her.
Of all the issues that confront our state’s medical communities and public-health advocates, the appalling rates of hookworm down in the Black Belt’s Lowndes County likely tops that dreadful list.
Everything about it is awful: its affliction of the poor; the inattention it has received from lawmakers; the fact that the disease is largely preventable in populations with decent sanitation and health facilities. Alabama’s state government, lax public-health and sanitation regulations and historic attitudes toward low-income Alabamians in the Black Belt have allowed this disease to persist well into this century. And it’s shameful.
Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is the newest Capitol Hill sensation because of her age, her brashness, her liberal politics and her use of social media to reach Americans without relying on journalists or PR spokespersons to deliver her message. She shares the latter with President Trump, whose Twitter addiction is one of the hallmarks of his presidency.
We could care less that Ocasio-Cortez recently said “ringworm” instead of “hookworm” when discussing this American public-health issue. Her expanding collection of critics has attacked her for that error. (She’s also owned up to it, by the way.) Flub or not, we’re glad that this outspoken first-year U.S. representative has brought attention to this serious Alabama health issue.
Republicans slamming Ocasio-Cortez for that verbal mistake aren’t interested in what’s important. They just want to score partisan points in today’s hypersensitive political environment.
Researchers attribute the Lowndes County hookworm outbreak to the lack of proper sanitation and prevalence of faulty or poorly installed septic tanks that allow open sewage to collect near Alabamians’ homes. Journalists have documented the residents’ plight. Researchers at Baylor University have estimated that 34 percent of Lowndes County’s mostly black population have tested positive for the disease. The Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise has filed a formal discrimination complaint with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lowndes County Health Department, alleging those agencies have not responded adequately to the outbreak. The United Nations’ special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights has even visited the Black Belt to see first-hand the problem’s severity.
And yet, the needle has only slightly moved, thanks in part to U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, who helped arrange for a spending increase for wastewater infrastructure last spring through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This public-health calamity exists because Lowndes County is majority black, politically weak, overwhelmingly poor and far from the radar of the Montgomery politicians who could make a difference. That the state Department of Public Health has disputed the Baylor research and its small sample size is almost as appalling as the outbreak itself.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t represent one of Alabama’s congressional districts. But she has done us a favor. Maybe people will now listen.