Joke’s on us, right?
We Alabamians, that is.
Senate Bill 22 passed Alabama’s upper chamber last Thursday. Great, right? SB22 is state Sen. Del Marsh’s bill, the one that if it becomes law would allow Alabamians to easily contribute a portion of their income tax refund to a private organization that’s helping fund President Trump’s security wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Great, right?
But there’s a problem. That private organization, We Build the Wall Inc., doesn’t fund Trump’s border wall. In truth, the nonprofit organization that began with a GoFundMe page operated by Iraq War veteran Brian Kolfage seems like a shady operation that at best is poorly managed and at worse is a full-fledged scam.
Consider these three paragraphs from a story this week on the news website Alabama Political Reporter:
“GoFundMe informed Kolfage after his group became a nonprofit that it no longer met the funding site’s standards and needed to refund the money it raised.
“Kolfage recently told donors he consulted with ‘politics, national security, construction and finance’ experts and came to the conclusion, ‘The federal government won’t be able to accept our donations anytime soon,” and, “We are better equipped than our own government to use the donated funds to build an actual wall on the Southern border,’ as reported by CNBC.
“In January, the group announced it would be returning GoFundMe contributions by April 11, unless donors want to contribute to Kolfage’s new nonprofit venture.”
There’s more. BuzzFeed News says Kolfage kept money from a previous GoFundMe effort designed to assist wounded U.S. soldiers. (Kolfage is a triple-amputee.) The three American medical centers Kolfage claimed to be working with all told BuzzFeed they had no records of ever partnering with him.
If it sounds like a duck, it’s probably a duck.
Marsh, R-Anniston, is undaunted and said in a press release that “(T)his bill simply allows citizens, if they choose, to send a message that they want to see our borders secured by sending a portion of their tax refund to donate to build the wall.” But not Trump’s wall. It’s Kolfage’s wall, which he says he plans to build along the Mexican border to augment the federal project.
To recap, Republicans in the state Senate want to give Alabamians the opportunity to donate to a sketchy nonprofit pushing wild claims of building border-wall sections in the Southwest. If you wonder why it’s so important to pay attention to what Alabama lawmakers are doing -- and the real reasons why -- there’s your proof.