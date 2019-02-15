Hubris and hyperbole are among the bacteria of Washington politics. They spread, they damage and they linger. And they’re exacerbated when one party controls everything but the key to the bathroom door.
Two-party politics matter.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, is all-in on today’s Republican Party talking points -- support for President Trump, support for his border-wall proposals, support for anti-abortion policies. That’s his prerogative. But Rogers is also providing an example of how worthwhile bipartisan efforts can exist when political bodies aren’t breeding grounds for the worst extremes of polarization.
Rogers, in his ninth term representing Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District, is the ranking member of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. Democrats gained control of the House in last fall’s midterm elections, and Rogers and that committee are researching ways to improve the cybersecurity of U.S. elections. The specter of Russia’s meddling into the 2016 presidential election remains in place.
Here’s how The Washington Post’s Joseph Marks this week described this unexpected bit of bipartisan politics:
“The new top Republican on the committee, Rep. Mike Rogers (Ala.), tells me he's ready to impose requirements on states to secure their election systems against hackers. He called for a baseline of security states must meet before receiving money from the government to upgrade outdated and vulnerable voting machines and secure other election infrastructure.
“‘We want to get some minimum standards that have to be adhered to,’ Rogers tells me. And he says he's willing to work with Democrats to get it done.”
To us, this is less about Rogers than it is about Washington’s possibilities when Republicans and Democrats co-mingle and compromise. Given Democrats’ rise in the House, anything debated in the lower chamber for the next two years needs to draw from both sides of the aisle. That’s especially true since the GOP still controls the Senate and the White House.
In Rogers’ defense, his basic premise is commendable. American elections are fraught with stories of faulty voting machines that hamper election returns, create interminable waiting times at polling places and undermine the credibility of our democracy. Considering America’s wealth and the available technology, there simply is no reason why our nation’s elections should suffer from these self-inflicted wounds.
There are substantive reasons to support House Democrats’ election bill, HR1, the “For The People Act,” that aren’t unfairly partisan, though Rogers and his party don’t agree. Restoring voting rights for felons, expanding automatic voter registrations and making Election Day a national holiday shouldn’t be blue or red issues. They’re American issues. “HR1 is not a bipartisan vehicle,” Rogers told The Post.
Yet, glimmers of hope exist. Rogers says he would like to “revisit just the election security part (of HR1) with an actual vehicle that might move through the Senate.” Translation: Good ideas can become good policy when bipartisanship isn’t considered anathema.