Editorial: Rep. Brooks and the Hitler talk in Congress

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks isn’t full of aplomb. That’s too kind. He suffers from chronic hubris and increasing daftness, which boggles the mind considering he holds degrees from Duke University and the University of Alabama School of Law. But papers don’t make a politician wise.
Brooks, R-Huntsville, must know the offensiveness of comparing anything — people, political parties, movements, nations, opponents — to Adolph Hitler and his political theories and beliefs in racial superiority. Perhaps only Joseph Stalin can compare to a genocidal madman whose Aryan regime slaughtered 6 million Jews and started a war that historians say may have killed 85 million people worldwide.
But this is Mo Brooks, Alabama’s most far-right, anti-immigrant, out-of-control congressman — who hasn’t entered the 2020 Republican race for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat, but he may.
Emboldened by the few details released Sunday about the Mueller report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Brooks stood in the House Chamber and (a.) quoted from Hitler’s “Mein Kampf;” (b.) compared opponents — Democrats, journalists, he said — of President Trump to Nazis; and (c.) showed that he learned nothing from a House colleague’s missteps earlier this year.
Brooks “accused Democrats and members of the media of propagating a ‘big lie’ about collusion (between Russia operatives and the Trump campaign),” The Washington Post reported. “The expression was first coined by Hitler to describe how Jews used their ‘unqualified capacity for falsehood’ to blame a top German military commander for the country’s losses in World War I. A lie could be so big, Hitler claimed, that it perversely defied disbelief.”
Brooks urged those he called “socialists in the fake news media” to “cleanse their souls and atone for their sins,” though he said that won’t happen because “doubling down is essential to big-lie theory.” He even quoted directly from Hitler’s book: “Quote: ‘In the big lie, there is always a certain force of credibility because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily.’”
Oh, and that aforementioned House colleague?
In a speech delivered on New Year’s Day, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., compared Trump’s political rise to Hitler’s — and was instantly condemned for doing so. The criticism was deserved. This editorial board is resolutely against Trump’s nativism, destructive foreign policies, unenlightened economic theories and reprehensible attitude about immigration, not to mention his reprehensible personal behaviors. But Hitler-themed comparisons are not partisan. They are condemnable.
Brooks exemplifies the worst of extremist politics in today’s Washington, where statesmanship and wisdom are overwhelmed by aggressiveness and demagoguery. But even pro-Trump, staunch conservatives in Alabama should rebuke Brooks for this terrible episode.