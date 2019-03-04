Sunday alcohol sales are back on the agenda for the Oxford City Council.
Almost a year after a packed meeting left council members unsure of where residents stood as a whole on the issue, the council voted 3-2 last week to direct Mayor Alton Craft to ask the legislative delegation to authorize a vote on whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city of Oxford.
Councilman Steven Waits seconded Hubbard’s motion. Council members Chris Spurlin and Mike Henderson voted against it, while Charlotte Hubbard, Steven Waits and Phil Gardner voted in favor.
Deceased Mayor Leon Smith had always strongly opposed Sunday alcohol sales for the city. And it always seemed there was no need. After all, with Interstate 20 and Quintard Mall and more recently the Oxford Exchange, drawing retail development and customers to frequent them was not a problem.
Today Oxford is far and away the economic engine that drives Calhoun County. But that standing throughout northeast Alabama might be slipping, with strong competition from Pell City.
Three years ago, Pell City had an opportunity to land a Buffalo Wild Wings, but only if alcohol sales were allowed on Sundays. The city put it to a vote and residents passed it. Today Pell City has a Buffalo Wild Wings.
An economic developer in Pell City later said landing the restaurant would not have been possible had Pell City residents not voted in favor of Sunday sales.
“This is directly related to seven-day sales,” he said. “It was a restaurant that couldn’t come without seven-day sales and they’re not the only people.”
Indeed, more than a year after the Buffalo Wild Wings opened, Pell City also now has a multi-screen movie theater with a bowling alley and a bar and grill restaurant.
Success breeds success, and stagnation is not an option when it comes to economic development. If Oxford wants to remain the premier exit off I-20 between Birmingham and Atlanta, maintaining the status quo might not be an option.
The three Oxford council members who voted last week in favor of pursuing a referendum said they’ve been approached repeatedly by residents who think it’s time to allow Sunday sales, or at least revisit having a vote.
The difficult position for elected officials in any part of the Bible Belt is running afoul of social norms and expectations for those public servants who are also men and women of faith.
The local faith community will mount a wave of opposition against the measure. In fact, some on social media are already calling for residents to stand against legalizing Sunday alcohol sales in Oxford. Which is their right. All voices should be heard. That’s the American way.
But the ultimate way for people to be heard in a democracy is to allow them to vote on important issues that they care deeply about.
Allowing a vote does not equate to support.
In fact, it is not a contradiction to vote as a council member to allow a vote and then go to the polls and vote against Sunday alcohol sales.
As an editorial board, we see the benefits of Sunday alcohol sales, but we stop short of endorsing the measure either way. But, we believe there’s nothing more American than respecting and allowing the people’s right to voice their opinion by way of a vote.