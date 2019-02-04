What makes Huntsville such a successful hub for technology and an enticing destination for national industry looking to expand?
Sure location is a factor. So is the labor pool, where it’s been said that you can’t shake a stick without hitting an engineer. And it doesn’t hurt having Redstone Arsenal and all the federal support that comes with it.
But the key factor is intergovernmental cooperation, the intentional pursuit of regional development and the willingness of different cities and counties to work together for the greater good.
When news agencies breathlessly report on Huntsville landing industry like Boeing and its 400 jobs and $70 million investment, and others like Remington Outdoor in Huntsville; Google in Bridgeport; Asahi Kasei Plastics in Athens; Busche in Hartselle, you can rest assured that it’s not just the appeal of those individual governmental bodies working alone.
To the contrary, Huntsville and all the municipalities in Madison County and the surrounding counties of Morgan and Limestone work together as a united region to promote economic development. They understand that what’s good for one area of north Alabama is good for all of north Alabama.
The city of Oxford announced last week that the police department is nearing the completion of a regional crime center that police Chief Bill Partridge says will improve crime fighting and make area communities safer by working together.
The East Metro Area Crime Center will be a partnership of 16 law-enforcement agencies from Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair and Talladega counties, as well as officials at the state and federal levels. At least one officer from each agency will staff the crime center on a full or part-time basis. Construction is expected to be finished by mid-April, and Partridge said the center will enable those agencies to collaborate quicker and more efficiently, according to a report by The Star’s Amalia Kortright.
Birmingham also has a regional crime center, but Partridge says Oxford’s will be unique in that, among other things, it will have a phone and computer forensics lab, which will simplify the process for identifying and locating cyber criminals.
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham and Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood agree that the crime center could be a game changer when it comes to working together to not only catch bad guys, but prevent criminal activity on the front end.
Partridge said a smaller version of the regional crime lab that started last summer has already paid dividends. “... burglaries are down 24.3 percent. Thefts are down 29.5 percent. (Unlawful breaking and entering vehicles) is down 78.6 percent,” he told Kortright. “Overall crime is down 28.4 percent.”
And here’s the most important point: Denham said crime and criminals don’t recognize city boundaries.
And neither does financial success when pursued the right way. Sure, there’s more economic development in Pell City than in Talladega, and more in Oxford than in Anniston. But imagine what type of major economic wins this region could achieve if all of our political bodies worked together the way law enforcement is suggesting.
We certainly have assets: an accredited four-year university in Jacksonville; thousands of acres of developable land at McClellan; career tech training centers like Gadsden State in Anniston and Jefferson State in Pell City.
How much more seriously would Montgomery, heck, even Washington take our proposals if it wasn’t just Jacksonville or Heflin or Sylacauga or Piedmont knocking on the door. What if Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair and Talladega counties and their municipal leadership were all speaking with one voice and going after a single initiative?
Could we land a $70 million industry that brings in 400 jobs? Could we compete with north Alabama for the next major development looking to locate in Alabama? Raise your hand if you’d like to find out.