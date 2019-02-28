While the nation churns on Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony, watches President Trump shake hands with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and wonders how “Green Book” could win best picture at the Oscars, local government has again shown why it’s just as important.
Tuesday proved it.
In Oxford, the City Council moved closer to an important milestone -- a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales.
In Ranburne, the Town Council approved a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the town’s Police Department.
And in Anniston, the City Council voted 3-0 to allow Mayor Jack Draper and City Manager Jay Johnson to negotiate a new animal-control contract.
Taken individually, those unrelated items are part of the day-to-day machinations of local government. None of them equates to the headline-inducing news this week in Washington, where Trump’s former personal attorney is testifying before a House committee, and Vietnam, site of Trump’s meeting with the North Korean dictator. But collectively, they illustrate the power of city governments making decisions that affect the lives of local residents.
Those stories don’t have star power. There’s no Trump bump, no Washington affect, no chance cable news networks will cover them. No one outside of northeast Alabama cares. But they matter. And here’s why.
For reasons of politics and faith, the Oxford City Council has thus far declined to ask state legislators for permission to hold a Sunday-sales referendum. That’s been a mistake -- and not only because Oxford is the most prominent local holdout on legalizing Sunday sales. It’s been a mistake because Oxford’s increasingly diverse population deserves the chance to decide if continued Sunday prohibition is in the city’s best fiscal interest. The council’s 3-2 vote authorizes Mayor Alton Craft to seek legislative approval, which he should quickly do. Let the residents decide.
Over in Cleburne County, the Ranbune Town Council proved one of this editorial board’s long-standing beliefs -- that modest tax increases that improve residents’ lives are worth consideration. That’s not a popular stance. But Ranburne had to weigh the need of new police vehicles, gear and supplies against political fallout and the impact on the poor. We believe Ranburne made the correct choice.
The subplot of the Anniston City Council’s animal-control vote had nothing to do with stray dogs and cats. It was about race, thanks again to Councilmen David Reddick and Ben Little’s unfounded claims that the council’s white members excluded them from the proceedings. It’s preposterous and absurd. Meanwhile, Draper -- who’s not prone to embellishment -- announced that the city’s animal-control costs could increase by as much as $45,000 annually because of the Calhoun County Commission’s March 1 takeover of the local shelter.
Another subplot is one near to our hearts: It’s the local paper that delivers these details, not cable news or our big-city colleagues. But the critical issue is making sure residents know what’s happening in their cities and towns, with their tax money, with the local politicians they elect. Tuesday provided the perfect illustration.