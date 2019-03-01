Roy Moore is the nasty infection Alabama can’t shake. Thought he was gone, did you? Well, he’s back -- if only to hint that he may again seek the Republican nomination in hopes of giving U.S. Sen. Doug Jones another go. We kid you not.
But that isn’t the most interesting development in this early stage of Alabama’s Great U.S. Senate Race of 2020. It’s these comments from Jones, D-Birmingham, who this week was asked by a Time magazine reporter if “Republicans just have to nominate a normal person in 2020 to defeat you?”
Jones didn’t measure his response with niceties.
“That underestimates the people of Alabama,” he said. “It’s a fairly tribal state, but you’re basically saying to folks that they don’t think, and they’re not going to look at candidates. Anybody I run against is going to run so far to the right, they will essentially be a lapdog. There will be people who want that, but I just give the people a lot more credit.”
Granted, Jones’ “lapdog” comment will provide an automatic headline for his eventual opponent’s campaign. That’s a fighting word, regardless of Jones’ intention. But there is a modicum of truth to what the senator said.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, is in the race. Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, isn’t -- yet. Neither is U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville. But they almost assuredly will be, and perhaps soon, which will give Alabama voters at least a trio of GOP boldface names from which to select Jones’ opposition.
Are they lapdogs? Not entirely.
Of the three, Brooks is the most far-right, pro-President Trump, anti-illegal immigrant candidate. It’s not even close. Here’s a recent example: Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, delivered an incendiary speech on the House floor this month in which he criticized “Socialist Democrats’” open-border policies that he claimed, without empirical proof, “help to kill 33,000 Americans each year.” Ann Coulter, the GOP pundit who has turned hard against Trump, has called Brooks a “terrific” 2020 candidate, so there’s that.
In Alabama, Marsh is largely seen as either (a.) a conservative and reasonable politician or (b.) the captain of the much-maligned Alabama Accountability Act, which aims to help students move from poorly performing public schools. Is he a lapdog? He’s not Brooks, for sure, but he has ramped up his pro-Trump, pro-border wall, anti-abortion comments this winter.
And Byrne? There’s already Washington speculation that Byrne is a flawed candidate -- in other words, not aligned with the far right -- who wouldn’t excite rank-and-file Republican voters. That doesn’t sound like a lapdog to us.
The worst development for Alabama Republicans -- and the state itself -- would be another Moore candidacy. The reasons are obvious. What Alabama Republicans should want is a smart GOP race devoid of shenanigans and heavy on matters of importance. We assume even Jones would agree with that.