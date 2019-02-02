There is something uniquely festive about a university campus when excitement is palpable and passions boil. The unevenness of those emotions allows cheer-worthy events -- commencements, thesis reviews, undergraduate projects, faculty research -- to habitually get fewer standing ovations than they deserve. Sports is the culprit. And it’s not fair.
We wish that unevenness would dissipate. (When’s the last time a university held a pep rally for a completed thesis?) Nevertheless, the joy that emanated from Jacksonville State University’s campus Thursday night represented yet another step in the recovery of that institution of higher learning from last March’s tornado. It was glorious.
JSU’s men’s basketball team is good, and the Gamecocks were facing the squad from Murray State University, whose team is pretty good, too. JSU had never sold out Pete Mathews Coliseum in its 24-year history as an NCAA Division I school, but it did Thursday night; 3,718 people watched the Gamecocks win, 88-68.
Don’t miss the significance.
Roughly 11 months ago, a March storm injured communities throughout northeast Alabama. Jacksonville was hit particularly hard, as was the university that dominates its center. The coliseum where the Gamecocks play basketball and volleyball and hold numerous events lost part of its roof, suffered significant water damage and was shuttered for the rest of the year.
And now look at it: rebuilt, reopened and hosting its first sold-out Division I game. Who would have predicted it?
Over time, the memories of last March’s storm and the university’s recovery effort will fade, but the importance of nights such as Thursday’s will not. They are indeed glorious. Let’s enjoy them when they happen.