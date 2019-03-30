Without quality teachers, public education grinds to a halt. They reside in a select club -- alongside police officers and firemen and nurses -- whose members are neither civic luxuries nor burdensome albatrosses.
They’re irreplaceable cogs in America’s societal wheel.
Why, then, don’t we pay them that way?
It’s complicated, right? Well, yes and no.
As public employees, teachers’ salaries are taxpayer-funded paychecks. Most American states struggle to divvy up the fiscal pie because everyone wants a bigger piece. It’s not as simple as opening the state checkbook a bit wider. So we commend Gov. Kay Ivey for recently signing into law House Bill 174, which OK’s a 2.5 percent pay raise for public school teachers and employees, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, the Department of Youth Services School District, the Alabama School of Fine Arts, the Alabama High School of Mathematics and Science, and the state’s Community College System.
That, though, isn’t enough. Alabama -- and America -- needs the best and brightest teaching our children. Paying teachers salaries commensurate to their importance would both help recruit those best and brightest to the profession and perhaps retain teachers who tire of the profession’s grind.
That’s why we also support U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’ proposal for what she describes as “the largest federal investment in teacher pay in U.S. history.” Harris, D-Calif., who is running for her party’s presidential nomination, has made a dramatic increase of teachers’ salaries a cornerstone of her 2020 campaign.
If elected, Harris says she would push the Department of Education to install salary baselines that local school districts would have to meet, with a loss of certain federal funds dangling at the end of the stick. The additional money, Harris says, would come from strengthening the federal estate tax, a change Republicans would surely fight.
Harris’ estimate is that the average teacher salary in the United States would get a $13,500 annual boost. By comparison, the minimum starting salary (using 2017 data) for an Alabama teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $38,342.
Education fuels virtually everything in America -- our job readiness, our earning potential, our economy, the education level of the populace at large. Quality teachers provide much of that fuel. And in an American era where teacher shortages are commonplace and teacher strikes aren’t unusual, it’s time to pay teachers for the value they provide.