Alabama politicians are keen on blaming the state’s fiscal deficiencies for their reluctance to support improvements that aren’t free. It’s embedded in legislators’ DNA.
But legislators have a magic pill for this ailment, and it’s a mixture of partisan desires and personal priorities. When they take that figurative pill, their reluctance to seek new revenue sources to pay for Alabama repairs is temporarily relieved. Their timidity disappears.
Case in point, the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Our stance on that recent legislation -- which increased the state’s gasoline tax to fund statewide infrastructure repairs -- hasn’t changed. It’s short-term pain for long-term gain in Alabama. But the Rebuild Alabama Act also proves legislators’ habitual claims that Alabama can’t afford forward steps is either a lie or a factual error, or perhaps both.
It centers on priorities. If legislators want it bad enough -- new roads, improved bridges, a renovated State Docks in Mobile -- they’ll risk the political fallout and critics’ barbs and push for a tax increase to pay for it.
It’s a jump, then, to suggest that legislators value roads more than people. We’ll let lawmakers’ constituents make that decision. But it’s clear that legislators who refuse to support Medicaid expansion because of fiscal reasons are being disingenuous, or worse.
Statehouse Democrats who banked on Gov. Kay Ivey and their Republican colleagues trading sincere consideration to Medicaid expansion for Democratic support for the gas-tax increase are almost assured of disappointment. It’s politics. In recent comments to reporter Mary Sell of the website Alabama Daily News, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, said he trusted Ivey “when she said that we would sit down soon.
“Whether it’s Medicaid expansion, or we might rebrand it to something else to have it in a different state of mind for people. And we’re OK with that as long as it actually does happen because we are beginning to see more rural hospitals closing down in Republican districts than there are in Democratic districts.”
Remember, 13 Alabama hospitals have closed in the last eight years. Seven of those have been in rural communities. Expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act would insure an additional 325,000 Alabamians and boost the state’s health-care industries, helping both the sick and the professionals who serve them. Yet, Alabama is one of 14 states that haven’t taken this needed step -- despite the federal government picking up a majority of the annual costs for a decade. (Lawmakers say Alabama would need $167 million to expand Medicaid for the first year.)
Sen. Singleton is spot on about this. “So it’s not just a Medicaid or federal issue, it’s an Alabama issue,” he said. “It’s about our people. So I hope (Ivey) will give the same leadership that she gave on these roads as she will for healthcare for Alabamians as a whole.”
She should. If she and Republican leaders can muster the bravery to pay for asphalt and bridges, surely they can do the same for Alabamians themselves.