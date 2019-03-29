Luddites aside, an overwhelming majority of Alabamians over the age of, say, 10 are essentially glued to their cell phones if they’re awake. It doesn’t matter where they are. Find an Alabamian and you’ll find their cell phone.
Countless dissertations and scientific studies have been published about this addictive behavior, particularly as it relates to teenagers and traffic fatalities. The results are fairly clear: Driving while fiddling with a cell phone is a terrible idea. That’s why we applaud members of the Alabama Legislature for trying to strengthen the state’s distracted-driving laws.
Stringent drunk-driving laws in the United States have proven that legislation can’t eliminate these behaviors — but they can make a difference, both for law enforcement and drivers. Alabama already bans texting while driving, but state Rep. Allen Farley, R-McCalla, is sponsoring House Bill 6, which would make it unlawful to merely hold a cell phone while driving.
This editorial board wholeheartedly supports this proposed legislation. We urge the state Legislature to usher this bill toward passage this spring.
We’ll reiterate — neither HB 6 nor any similar legislation will fully eradicate this behavior. Prisons and courtrooms are full of people who don’t follow laws. And everyone knows how tempting it is to make a quick phone call or answer an important text while behind the wheel.
Teen drivers are particularly susceptible, though adult drivers are hardly immune. The statistics are clear:
• Roughly nine people die and more than 1,000 are injured in the United States each day in distracted-driving accidents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
• In 2015, 3,477 people died and an estimated 391,000 people were injured in distracted-driving accidents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.
• Young drivers aged 16 to 24 are most likely to use cell phones while driving, according to a National Occupant Protection Use survey.
• On any given day, roughly 660,000 drivers in the United States are using cell phones while behind the wheel, the NHTSA reports.
What those statistics don’t explain, however, is the meat behind Farley’s proposed legislation, which is based on the premise that total cell-phone bans for drivers are more effective deterrents than texting bans. A recent study from the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, stiffens that claim. Teen drivers, the study found, “reported 55 (percent) fewer hand-held phone conversations when universal hand-held calling bans were in place compared to states with no bans. Universal texting bans did not fully discourage teens from texting while driving. Bans limited to just young drivers were not effective in reducing either hand-held conversations or texting.”
Too often the Alabama Legislature twists itself into a disjointed pretzel over partisan squabbles and legislation that richens the rich and demoralizes the poor. That mustn’t happen with HB 6. There’s no legitimate, defensible reason for lawmakers not to make this vital update to Alabama law.