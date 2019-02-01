Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn wants the state Legislature to pay for 500 additional corrections officers. That’s merely a fraction of what Dunn really needs. Lawmakers should make it happen.
We doubt it will be that easy. Alabama’s General Fund is never bloated enough to fill all legitimate requests, and the Republican-led Legislature is famously allergic to any discussions of minor tax increases that would provide state government with more ammunition come budget-writing time.
But this is different. Dunn needs more corrections officers. It’s not a fleeting request.
We assume Alabamians are tired of hearing dismal news about this state’s prisons. That’s understandable. But, buck up, we say. Though this endemic Alabama calamity has slightly improved, it remains a potential long-term disaster if Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature do not install a viable solution. Ivey, in fact, has asked Dunn’s department to develop a long-range overhaul of the state’s prison system. That solution has to include new facilities, better staffing, a reduction in prison violence and an enhanced commitment from corrections and the court systems to reduce overcrowding through additional sentencing reforms.
In meetings this week, Dunn told lawmakers that Alabama’s prison population is roughly 20,000 inmates in 26 prisons. Local corrections facilities house another 3,500 inmates under Dunn’s control. He also told them that the 500 additional officers he needs are directly related to the rise in violence seen in our state prisons. Overall, he said, “We are down to 50 percent or lower staffing.”
The results of that truncated staffing and rise in prison violence are atrocious.
Last February, 25-year-old inmate Travis Wilson was stabbed to death at St. Clair Correctional Facility, becoming the 11th person killed in an Alabama prison in less than a year.
Two months ago, staffing at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore -- the primary location of the state’s death-row inmates -- fell to less than 40 percent of its required staff positions.
In December, a report from the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative declared Alabama’s prisons as the most lethal in the United States. Alabama’s rate of prison homicides (more than 34 homicides per 100 people incarcerated) was more than 600 percent higher than the national average from 2001 to 2014, the EJI wrote. Data from the state Department of Corrections showed that 18 inmates had been killed in Alabama prisons since October of 2016.
That’s why Dunn has asked for 500 new correctional officers.
Legislators have no choice but to honor Dunn’s budget request. The state has become a testing ground for under-staffed and under-funded prisons. We know what happens. Violence blooms. Officers face added dangers. Contraband and drug use inside prisons increase. The risk of prison-wide outbreaks of violence or riots intensifies.
If Alabama is going to operate prisons, it must staff them with enough officers to tamp down inmate violence and protect the men and women who choose to work in corrections. Anything less is a dereliction of the state’s moral and legal duty.