Soldiers from 4th Squadron, 9th U.S. Cavalry Regiment "Dark Horse," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are escorted by observer controllers from the U.S. Army Operational Test Command after completing field testing of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle on Sept. 24. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced Wednesday that Anniston Army Depot had been selected as the new vehicle's primary repair depot.