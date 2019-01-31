Two years ago, Laura Reese, a professor of urban and regional planning at Michigan State University, published an article in State and Local Government Review, an academic journal, that resonates today in Calhoun County. The article’s title: “Best Practices in Local Animal Control Ordinances.”
Much of her research centered on Michigan. But get a load of this passage she wrote about animal-control issues in the United States:
“A survey conducted in 1974 found that mayors ranked animal-related issues as the most common complaint to their offices, and city managers currently note that animal control is the policy area they were least prepared to address when coming into their jobs.”
This editorial board firmly believes the Calhoun County Commission has erred in voting to cancel the county’s contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society. That organization had managed the county’s animal shelter for five years, and before that, the county-run shelter was besieged with claims of mismanagement, animal abuse and suspiciously high rates of euthanization.
Granted, the commission has every right to review contracts and evaluate the services received for the money paid. The commission should do that, in fact. Anything less is lax stewardship of the county’s money.
That said, the commission shouldn’t have voted on Cheaha Regional’s contract in the first meeting after the November election. Though the commission’s membership only slightly changed with the election’s results, it nevertheless invites legitimate criticism that the vote was rushed, non-transparent and perhaps unnecessary.
Our view is that both parties -- Cheaha Regional and the county -- are imperfect. By and large, Calhoun Countians have no confidence that the county can operate a humane animal shelter today any better than it did before Cheaha Regional took charge. And the commission may have legitimate gripes about how Cheaha Regional operates, as well as believe that an enhanced regional approach would better serve all corners of this county.
We urge the commissioners to rescind the vote that canceled the Cheaha Regional contract and dedicate themselves to negotiating a better working relationship with those volunteers. That requires good-faith efforts on both sides, particularly those who are advocating for the animals. There are few groups more passionate than those who protect discarded dogs and cats, and it’s tough right now to talk to anyone -- on either side -- without risk of flying spittle.
Our suggestion is moderate, fair and time-stamped.
The commission should rescind its vote and commit to three months of open discussions with Cheaha Regional’s administrators. If there are problems, address them and solve them. If there are viable improvements to be made, make them. If concessions are needed, don’t avoid them.
If the commission is still unsatisfied when the three-month window ends, cancel the contract and move on.
It may make fiscal and governmental sense for the county to reclaim animal-control operations, but it’s foolish to anger and discount the very people who will bend over backwards to improve the lives of this county’s unwanted creatures.