Here’s a suggestion for Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson: Next time he wants to make a joke about women during a commission meeting, don’t.
They’re not funny. They’re offensive. They’re demeaning. And, truth be told, they say more about the joke-teller than the recipients.
Granted, there’s no reason to overreact about Henderson’s repeated quips Thursday about women’s driving ability. No one’s calling for his head, and shouldn’t. But Henderson is an elected politician with a high degree of name recognition in Calhoun County, and as such should be held accountable for his public displays of questionable decorum.
All of this, mind you, is because Henderson repeatedly joked about women drivers’ abilities -- or inabilities, as his amusements suggested -- to successfully navigate a planned roundabout intersection on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
“Are you going to let women use that intersection?” Henderson said during Thursday’s meeting, but he didn’t stop there.
“You go round and round,” he said. “I’m afraid my wife will get on it and be there for days … I'm worried that my wife's going to get on the thing and spend two days going around and around.”
When The Star’s Tim Lockette called Henderson later Thursday, here’s how the commissioner explained his comments: “You know how women drivers are,” he said, later adding that “some (women) might be a lot better (drivers than men), some of them might be worse.”
Here’s the point. Supposed witticisms about people’s abilities are boorish and louche, even if some find them humorous. Accepting them as normal behavior -- and laughing at them -- invites jokes about someone’s race or sexual preference or intelligence or weight. Or, in this case, gender. Such quips may have been OK in public forums in previous generations, but they’re not today. Golden rule behavior is always the better choice.
If Henderson thinks they’re funny, that’s cool. But he should keep those thoughts to himself.