How much are you willing to spend to help your city thrive? To embolden its future? Not to merely survive, but to blossom?
Don’t answer that -- yet. Instead, consider what Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox wants to accomplish over in west Alabama. It’s impressive, risky and potentially a political nightmare.
Maddox calls his plan Elevate Tuscaloosa. Its first-grade headline is simple: the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate is proposing that city’s first sales-tax increase since 1991 to fund a $250 million package of upgrades, overhauls and improvements throughout Tuscaloosa. The increase would raise the overall sales tax in Tuscaloosa to 10 percent.
That simple headline -- a 1-cent sales-tax increase -- instantly weakens Elevate Tuscaloosa’s chances. If the City Council OKs Maddox’s plan, those pro-tax votes would show up in the next municipal election. And even if the council votes against the increase, Maddox won’t be able to shed it should he ask voters to re-elect him. For politicians, tax increases are sticky as honey.
Maddox’s plan isn’t merely an ambitious attempt to upgrade Tuscaloosa’s “experience economy” for the arts, music, sports and leisure activities. It’s massive. According to The Tuscaloosa News, he wants:
- $60 million for a a new venue.
- $18 million for a “top-tier” basketball and volleyball center.
- $15 million for new airport infrastructure.
- $20 million for two dedicated sports complexes, one for baseball and softball, another for football, soccer and lacrosse.
- $9.7 million for workforce scholarships.
- $7.5 million for infrastructure improvements surrounding the city’s Interstate 20/59 interchanges.
- And a collection of $5 million packages for riverfront development, a senior center, a recreation center and pre-K initiatives for local public schools. And that’s not all of it.
It’s essentially a souped-up version of what Oxford did with Choccolocco Park. Calhoun County’s southernmost city banked on the belief that a top-tier baseball, softball, soccer and track facility along Interstate 20 would lure tournaments, fill hotels and restaurants and boost the city’s sales-tax revenues. Oxford has been proven correct.
Maddox believes a 1-cent sales-tax increase (with a 10-year limit) will allow Tuscaloosa, now mostly recovered after the 2011 tornado, to become a regional destination for lucrative tourism events. His premise is sound. But the political pressure on the Tuscaloosa council to refuse a tax increase will be intense. Elevate Tuscaloosa will likely fail.
Here on our side of the state, most of Calhoun County’s cities already impose sales-tax rates of 10 percent, divided between the state, the county and the cities. A Maddox-styled plan -- say, for McClellan redevelopment -- would never fly here. But Elevate Tuscaloosa is nonetheless a fascinating test for Alabamians’ willingness to pay a little more for what could be a transformative effort in their city.