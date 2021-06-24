You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Anniston celebrates Juneteenth as holiday

The Anniston City Council voted hurriedly and excitedly Saturday to declare Juneteenth a city holiday.

The decision was unanimous and historic, coming on the heels of President Joe Biden approving the holiday for federal workers Thursday and giving them Friday off. On Thursday night, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Juneteeth as a Friday holiday for state workers.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

