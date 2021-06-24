Editorial: Anniston celebrates Juneteenth as holiday

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
The Anniston City Council voted hurriedly and excitedly Saturday to declare Juneteenth a city holiday.
The decision was unanimous and historic, coming on the heels of President Joe Biden approving the holiday for federal workers Thursday and giving them Friday off. On Thursday night, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Juneteeth as a Friday holiday for state workers.