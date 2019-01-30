Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges was right, and still is.
“Animal control’s always an issue,” he said. “No matter who’s in charge, these things are going to happen.”
Hodges said that last November in the commission’s first meeting after the general election. The “these things” he referenced were the inevitable squabbles between politicians and animal-rights activists over euthanasia rates, pet-adoption fees, shelter finances and claims of abusive shelters.
They’re like spring rain. They’re going to happen. And Hodges knew it.
Few people listened, which is a shame. The commission voted 3-2 in that same meeting to end its contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society, which had been operating the county shelter. And as D-Day nears -- when the county resumes control of the shelter on March 1 -- we are saddled with a nasty and personal public spat between passionate people and elected officials. It is a regrettable way to conduct the county’s business.
Late last week, The Star published an op-ed from Jane Cunningham, director of Cheaha Regional Humane Society. “We strongly urge the Commission to reconsider that action, take another vote, and extend its contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society. County officials have said the County plans to take over all shelter operations March 1. Animal lives are at stake, and the quality of life for our community is at stake,” she wrote.
Commissioner Eli Henderson, a former Marine who never avoids a good sparring session, wrote one, too. Much harsher than Cunningham’s, Henderson’s op-ed accused the humane society of missing deadlines for providing accounting for its finances. Henderson also detailed a meeting between Cunningham and county officials who, he wrote, warned the shelter director the contract might be cancelled.
“Her answer was, if you do, there will be a bloodbath. And, as you can see, she’s made good on her promise,” Henderson wrote. No wonder last week’s council meeting drew an overflow crowd.
These behind-the-scenes negotiations are now a publicly viewable open wound. It’s festering, not healing.
The commission is viewing this as an issue of politics, finances and efficiency, which it is. But the commission also is failing to acknowledge the lack of trust residents have in the county’s ability to operate an animal shelter that prevents abuse and rarely euthanizes unclaimed dogs.
Remember, Cheaha Regional Humane Society exists because of the county’s inability to operate a respectable shelter in years past. A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigation into claims of animal abuse at the shelter several years ago caused the county to create the Animal Control Advisory Board and, in late 2013, give Cheaha Regional Humane Society the county’s animal-control contract.
The commission’s decision to end that contract may save money or allow better animal-control services to all corners of Calhoun County. But we’ve not been given any reason to believe the county will do a better job than it did once before.
Remember what Commissioner Hodges said. Animal control is always an issue. “No matter who’s in charge, these things are going to happen.”