Ten things we must remember about this year’s high school graduates:
• They may become our mayors. Seriously. Anniston Mayor Jack Draper didn’t graduate from Anniston High School, but he was born here and lived here until his family moved to Montgomery -- and then he moved back as an adult. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft graduated from Oxford High School in 1979. Jacksonville Mayor Johnny L. Smith has been in that city so long that no can remember when he wasn’t.
• They are young. They will make mistakes. They will drive their cars into ditches. They will drink beer (or already have) and hope their parents don’t know. They will experiment with things that will slap them in the face, or even leave scars. But it will be OK.
• Not all of them will leave. (See the mayors reference above.) And we’re encouraged by the number of young adults in northeast Alabama who see themselves as part of this area’s future.
• They aren’t like us. Their ideas are more diverse. Ask them about key issues in today’s America -- abortion rights, politics, job opportunities, climate change, our ongoing wars in the Middle East and Asia, gun rights -- and hear what they say. It may surprise you.
• They have dreams. Don’t squash them -- even though you may consider those dreams to be three levels of crazy. Emu farming, perhaps. Or a gap year camping atop Mount Cheaha. Remember, it’s not your life. It’s theirs. Let them try, even at risk of failure. The lesson will stay with them a lifetime.
• They may vote differently than their parents. Blue dots in red families, and vice versa. It’s OK. Thanksgiving meals will be interesting.
• They have grown up in a world far different than the one we did. They are children whose birthdays sandwich 9/11 and Y2K, who’ve never seen the Twin Towers, who don’t remember a president before George W. Bush. They were in diapers when the Iraq War began. They were in first grade when the iPhone debuted. They are affected by it. It’s in their DNA.
• They are today’s America -- white, black, Latino, Asian, all sorts of colors and creeds, straight and gay, bisexual and transgender. Many are believers in Christ. Others aren’t. That’s OK. Don’t be a troglodytes and fight progress.
• If Calhoun County ever thrives in the modern sense -- booming economy, improved public education, lower poverty rates, a fully redeveloped McClellan -- they will be the engineers of change.
• They exemplify what’s possible in Alabama, whose future leaders must break down barriers to equality and progress and allow our state to attain a more lofty and grand American perch.