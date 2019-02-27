Let’s take stock of where everyone stands on a gas-tax increase to help repair Alabama’s motley collection of roads and bridges.
Gov. Kay Ivey: She supports it.
Senate President Del Marsh, R-Anniston: He does, too.
The Business Council of Alabama: It’s for it.
The conservative Alabama Policy Institute: It’s also for it -- but if, and only if, other taxes are reduced. Otherwise, no.
Alabamians: They’re not sure. Roughly half (48 percent) of those queried in a recent Alabama Forestry Association poll said the state should not increase gas taxes; the other side (45 percent) disagreed.
Alabama Democrats: Being Alabama Democrats, they’re dysfunctional and split. Some support it; others, especially in the state House, say it’s a regressive tax that will disproportionately hurt the poor, which, technically, it would.
And the Alabama Republican Executive Committee: It votes no.
This is what we expected -- a jumbled mess of partisanship, politics and pragmatism. Never was there a chance that Alabama’s Republican-led state government was going to speak with a quasi-unified voice on an issue so important for Alabama’s long-term future.
Last week, we wrote that “(S)ince a gas-tax increase for roads and bridges will define this year’s session of the Alabama Legislature, let’s assume two things: First, feckless lawmakers won’t pass a gas-tax increase. Second, Alabama’s roads and bridges will continue to deteriorate.”
Then last weekend happened. In a Saturday meeting in Birmingham, the Alabama Republican Executive Committee approved a resolution urging the state Legislature not to pass a gas-tax increase. Sixty-one percent of the executive committee voted for the resolution.
The reasons were predictable: distrust of giving state government more money to potentially squander; a belief that money for infrastructure repairs can be found elsewhere; and a general allergy to tax increases of any kind.
Never mind that Alabama’s roads and bridges have deteriorated since the state last increased its gas tax in 1992.
Never mind that the University of Alabama’s Transportation Policy Research Center predicts that the state needs to invest $600 million to $800 million a year over the next two decades because of the increasing strain on our roads and bridges.
Never mind that this affects all Alabamians -- congested roads that decay, overused roads that aren’t widened and improved, new roads and bridges that aren’t built.
Here’s an example of the discord, courtesy of state Rep. Tommy Hanes, R-Bryant, who told Alabama Political Reporter’s Brandon Moseley: “Until we hold government’s feet to the fire, and get them to look at every option that they have, they’re never going to take a different road as far as taking care of the problem because it is so much easier to ask for more than it is to manage what you have.”
This is quintessential Alabama, where state government’s first, second and constant reaction is to cut, limit and reduce when needs arise. And why? Not because lawmakers are stingy or stupid. It’s because there’s always an election day around the corner.