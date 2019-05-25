Memorial Day is solemn and festive, an odd combination of remembering the nation’s military deaths and celebrating the arrival of another interminable summer. Even the holiday’s roots are complicated by their connection to the Civil War. Sectional feelings die hard.
Given that, the editorial board of The Anniston Star today offers this story about a small Memorial Day ceremony that happened 100 years ago this month, just after the end of World War I.
Camp McClellan was only 2 years old in May 1919 when a group of young women who worked on Anniston’s Army post decorated the graves of the 18 soldiers buried there. The men, many of them from states in the Northeast, died not from battle wounds but from sickness -- the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 had claimed several soldiers -- and injuries during training. The men whose families did not request that the Army send their sons home for burial were interred in a plat selected by Maj. Gen. Charles Morton, the post’s first commanding officer.
Common it was during The Great War for Annistonians to travel north to Camp McClellan and tend to the soldiers’ graves along with the civilian women who worked on post as secretaries, nurses and kitchen aides. “The camp attaches have not allowed the camp cemetery to become overrun with weeds and undergrowth,” The Star wrote later that month.
No elaborate ceremony was held that day in May 1919. No speeches, no spectators, no parade.
The women placed “wreath(s) of native flowers” on the graves of the 18 soldiers. And then they left, quiet and respectful of the men resting in Alabama soil.