Editorial: With Republicans at a crossroads, Liz Cheney deserves to be heard

US-NEWS-CONGRESS-CHENEY-STEFANIK-GET

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington. The Republican Party in the House has signaled that Cheney's days as the No. 3 in leadership are numbered. 

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS

Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is fighting a lonely battle.

The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming has the guts to tell the truth about former President Donald Trump. The GOP is facing a turning point, she reasons, and needs to move on from Trump’s repeated lies about the 2020 election and chaos during his four years in office.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

