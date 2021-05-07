Editorial: With Republicans at a crossroads, Liz Cheney deserves to be heard

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington. The Republican Party in the House has signaled that Cheney's days as the No. 3 in leadership are numbered.
Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is fighting a lonely battle.
The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming has the guts to tell the truth about former President Donald Trump. The GOP is facing a turning point, she reasons, and needs to move on from Trump’s repeated lies about the 2020 election and chaos during his four years in office.