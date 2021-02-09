Editorial: Trial must go on for Trump so he can never threaten democracy again

The former president of the United States incited an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol in one of the most seditious moments in American history.
Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions, even if he’s no longer in the White House.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|Special offer - 1st year $59.99, then $69.99/year
|$59.99
|for 365 days
The former president of the United States incited an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol in one of the most seditious moments in American history.
Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions, even if he’s no longer in the White House.
James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.
Executive Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.