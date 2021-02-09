You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Trial must go on for Trump so he can never threaten democracy again

US-NEWS-IMPEACHMENT-5-ABA

Impeachment managers walk through Statuary Hall on Tuesday during the first day of a Senate Impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas

The former president of the United States incited an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol in one of the most seditious moments in American history.

Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions, even if he’s no longer in the White House.

Trump rally

President Donald Trump speaks to the "Stop The Steal" rallyJan. 6 in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

