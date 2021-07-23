You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Tempest in Tarrant leaves Alabama with another black eye

Al.com

Alabama made national headlines for another ugly, racist episode this week when a Tarrant city councilman brazenly used the N-word and refused to resign for his disgusting behavior.

Tommy Bryant, a White city councilman in Tarrant, a Jefferson County town north of Birmingham, should step down immediately. He shocked everyone when he asked: “Do we have a house n----- in here? Do we? Do we?” at a council meeting Monday. Video of his remarks went viral nationwide.

