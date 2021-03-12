You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: State Senate rejects Marsh's robust gaming proposal; maybe simple lottery bill would pass

Slots

File photo / Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Alabama Senate decided this week to reject a lottery and casinos in the state.

State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, nearly marshaled the votes he needed to move forward with the legislation, which would have benefited scholarships, education, expansion of broadband and rural health care in the state.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...