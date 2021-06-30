You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: Should Anniston spend $3M of $13M for Chief Ladiga Trail?

ladiga trail extension

Anniston officials say work on the 7.2-mile Chief Ladiga Trail extension is set to begin early next year, now that negotiations have finished with state and local organizations.  (Ashley Phillips / The Anniston Star) 

 Ashley Phillips

What should Anniston do with the $13 million windfall it expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan?

Earlier, we suggested spending a chunk of the money to address the homeless problem in Anniston. The least fortunate have the smallest voices when it comes to government spending and priorities, and this should be one time when their health and well being are not forgotten.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags