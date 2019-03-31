How does a human resources director handle a complaint about racial harassment when the complaint comes from your boss, and it’s about your boss’s boss?
To complicate things more, what if the accused is an elected official — or, in this case, two elected officials?
Maybe we’re going to find out.
Anniston City Manager Jay Johnson last week filed a formal complaint of racial discrimination and workplace harassment against Councilmen Ben Little and David Reddick.
This newspaper has well-documented the discord on the council, much of it in the form of Little and Reddick’s disdain for the council-manager form of government in general and for Johnson in particular.
The two councilmen routinely complain that their districts, Wards 2 and 3, don’t receive the same attention as the city’s other wards and attribute the perceived slights to racism on the part of Johnson and their fellow councilors.
On the one hand, it’s insane to imagine an atmosphere of cooperation in a workplace where colleagues are levying at each other one of the most heinous accusations available.
When Little and Reddick complain about the lack of development in their wards, the response should be, what are they doing to bring jobs, development and prosperity to their wards?
Back in August, the City Council made a good faith investment in Little and Reddick’s proposal to hire Shelia Smoot’s economic development firm to focus entirely on the city’s predominantly black districts, despite already having an economic development firm for the entire city. That good will didn’t seem to have much longevity.
Since then, Reddick has accused Johnson of only inviting white councilmembers to a meeting.
“I’ve been criticizing his performance, and he’s saying it’s harassment,” Reddick said in an article by The Star’s Tim Lockette. “Now he’s admitting that he can’t work with 50 percent of the city.”
Such comments only bring frustration and discord.
Little and Reddick should focus on helping their wards by taking on a spirit of cooperation. Perhaps they should consider whether the lack of development in west Anniston is less about racism by their fellow councilmen and more about the lack of rooftops and disposable income.
Instead of crying racism and fighting against every development that isn’t proposed for Ward 2 or 3, what if Little and Reddick negotiated with developers to guarantee that a percentage of workers hired at new businesses come from Wards 2 and 3?
But instead of taking responsibility and ownership of the circumstances, the default is to throw charges of racism at every situation. We don’t envy Little and Reddick. There’s nothing enviable about such pettiness.
On the other hand, Johnson doesn’t have much of a case. While it can’t be pleasant to be called a racist at every turn by your fellow coworkers, there’s nothing illegal about it. As a public official, there’s a higher threshold to cross when it comes to slander. Basically, Little and Reddick have free speech rights to express their opinions about your job performance and their perception of your motives — regardless of how unfair it might be.
Little was quoted as saying: “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.” It’s childish, but it’s also a challenge. Is Johnson up to taking the heat? We don’t envy what he has to deal with, and it’s only going to get worse as Little and Reddick continue to point to the council-manager form of government as the source of Anniston’s woes.
But Anniston’s problems are not caused by the council-manager form of government, which seems to work just fine in municipalities like Pell City, which is growing in leaps and bounds. No, it’s petty, childish, angry, selfish, divisive, name-calling leadership at the heart of Anniston’s problems.
Short of an election or a lawsuit or an exorcism, how do those things get fixed? Who can fire a sitting councilman? Who can discipline a sitting councilman? How does Jenkins’ complaint get addressed?
Which reminds us of one other person we don’t envy — Bersheba Austin, Anniston’s human resources director.
Godspeed to you, ma’am.