Editorial: Protect voting rights by establishing a uniform national standard

Voting rights debates exploded throughout the nation this week, raising concerns about roadblocks to the ballot box and whether political parties will be willing to concede defeat and work together in the future.

Voting is the lifeblood of democracy. States should be opening access, not passing laws that pretend to increase security but only serve to discourage participation.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

