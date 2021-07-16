Editorial: Protect voting rights by establishing a uniform national standard

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
Voting rights debates exploded throughout the nation this week, raising concerns about roadblocks to the ballot box and whether political parties will be willing to concede defeat and work together in the future.
Voting is the lifeblood of democracy. States should be opening access, not passing laws that pretend to increase security but only serve to discourage participation.