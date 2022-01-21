 Skip to main content
Editorial: President Biden spends first year in office, cleaning up messes, putting out fires

time cover

TIME magazine covers reflect President Biden's messy first day in office and his gloomy one-year anniversary.

 Illustrations by Tim O'Brien for TIME

President Joe Biden’s approval rating after one year in office stands at 49 percent, according to the latest Gallup survey.

The Democrat, who ousted former President Donald Trump with clear victories in the popular and electoral vote, spent his first 365 days cleaning up a colossal mess left behind by Trump’s seditious four years in the Oval Office. But even he did not expect the ride to be so bumpy, stormy and contentious.

