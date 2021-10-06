You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Offering apologies with regret, dishing out payback with avengence

Grish

 Stephanie Grisham interviews with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. 

 "Good Morning America" / ABC

The lies in the Donald Trump White House were disgraceful and led to the most divisive climate in this country since the Civil War.

Trump was ill equipped for the job and desperately clung to power, even contemplating a coup to subvert the will of the people.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

