You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: Mo Brooks should resign in shame after his latest comments

Republican Debate

Congressman Mo Brooks answers a question during the U.S. Senate Republican candidate debate at the Oxford Civic Center. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Mo Brooks did it again.

The Alabama congressman Thursday endorsed the idea of violence against the very government and people he serves for the second time this year.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags