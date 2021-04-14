Editorial: Keep wearing those masks for a little while longer

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Crowds were back at shopping centers across the region over the weekend.
Oxford Exchange and Oxford Commons were as busy as Black Friday and Christmas Eve, from what we observed. The combination of stimulus checks landing in back accounts and the end of Alabama’s statewide mask mandate were powerful motivation for shoppers.