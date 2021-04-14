You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Keep wearing those masks for a little while longer

Crowds were back at shopping centers across the region over the weekend.

Oxford Exchange and Oxford Commons were as busy as Black Friday and Christmas Eve, from what we observed. The combination of stimulus checks landing in back accounts and the end of Alabama’s statewide mask mandate were powerful motivation for shoppers.

