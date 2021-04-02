You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Editorial: Justice goes on trial in Minneapolis as world watches on live TV

US-NEWS-MINN-POLICE-DEATH-5-MS

Jeph Howard and his 2 1/2 year old son Frank visit the Hennepin County Courthouse, where posters of George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Breonna Taylor are zip tied to the courthouse's security fence as the fourth day of the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd continued, Thursday, April 1 in Minneapolis. 

 Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis set the stage this week for a dramatic trial of the officer accused of killing him.

With the case being shown on live television, the eyes of millions have been glued on Derek Chauvin, who was seen on tape restraining Floyd by putting his knee on his throat.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags