What if there was an opportunity to lure an industry to Anniston that would invest $300 million in initial construction?
What if that operation guaranteed an inflow of tourism that would bring dozens, if not hundreds of people into the city each month, renting hotel rooms and eating at local restaurants.
And what if that operation planned to hire 200 or so people and would be just as amenable to being located in west Anniston as it would McClellan?
Gov. Kay Ivey has proposed building three new state prisons at a cost of $900 million. The new facilities would not replace any existing prisons but would address Alabama’s severely overcrowded and understaffed prison crisis, which has led to the state’s prisons being among the most dangerous in the nation. For years, the state prison system has been in danger of federal takeover, and a federal judge this month said Alabama is “deliberately indifferent” to the mental health of state inmates. Fixing our prison problem is not an option.
In an effort to do just that, Ivey’s plan calls for two of the new prisons to house 3,000 to 3,500 inmates. The third prison would include centralized services for prisoners with special needs, including the mentally ill.
What if one of those prisons was built in Anniston -- either on the city’s west side, or at McClellan?
If we were talking about almost any industry other than prisons, most of us reading those first three paragraphs would not only be interested, but we would be salivating over the idea of bringing to this area a $300 million industry and the jobs that would come with it.
But with a prison comes a stigma -- especially in Alabama -- that brings on a severe case of NIMBY (not in my backyard).
What about escapes? What about property values? What about violence? Indeed, the state correctional facility in St. Clair County has seen headline after headline in recent years of inmates and corrections officers being assaulted, sometimes fatally.
But many of the problems in state prisons, including St. Clair, are inside the prison, not in the community. The problems are the result of the deadly combination of too many prisoners and not enough officers. Ivey’s plan would relieve much of the crowding, and upgraded facilities would be equipped with technology that would allow fewer officers to watch over more prisoners.
Besides, the “not in my backyard” mentality doesn’t seem to be a thing when it comes to communities that currently house state prisons. When former Gov. Robert Bentley proposed a similar plan in 2016 that would have closed some existing prisons, none of the city or county officials where prisons are located raised their hand and said “take mine.” In fact, all of them, including St. Clair, made strong cases for why losing their prisons would be detrimental to their local economies.
Also, a government-based investment in a state prison might be a reasonable fit in west Anniston, where the lack of rooftops might be less appealing to commercial-based development. Already, a $42 million federal courthouse is set to be constructed on the site of the current City Hall in west Anniston’s Ward 3. The two facilities might make for a natural coupling.
And, if it’s something we were serious about pursuing, we might already have a powerful advocate in the Legislature. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, spoke favorably of the governor's proposal, saying it might "take the politics out" of prison construction, according to The Montgomery Advertiser.
Make no mistake, Ivey’s plan is fraught with potential pitfalls, including: a lack of details; the potential blowback if the governor tries to go around the Legislature by having private companies build the prisons and lease them to the state; and the fact that it doesn’t replace Tutwiler Prison for Women, which is the oldest prison in the state, built in 1942.
But, if the plan gets worked out and one of the prisons were to end up in Anniston, it could be the economic shot in the arm that we need.