Editorial: It's cool to be vaccinated

Pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 14 in Washington, D.C. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans.
It doesn’t matter if you’re young and healthy. You need a vaccination to keep yourself and your friends and family healthy.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo, 18, delivered those words last week at the White House. Even though she’s not an expert on the subject, she can reach a younger generation who would automatically tune out Dr. Anthony Fauci or President Joe Biden.