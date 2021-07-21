You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: It's cool to be vaccinated

or

Pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 14 in Washington, D.C. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

It doesn’t matter if you’re young and healthy. You need a vaccination to keep yourself and your friends and family healthy.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo, 18, delivered those words last week at the White House. Even though she’s not an expert on the subject, she can reach a younger generation who would automatically tune out Dr. Anthony Fauci or President Joe Biden.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags