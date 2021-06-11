You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Editorial: Eliminate or combine Jefferson Davis holiday

Jefferson Davis Historic Site

Monday was a state holiday in Alabama, honoring the birthdate of Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederate States of America from 1861-1985.

State offices and courts were closed for the third time this year for reasons related to the Confederacy. Robert E. Lee’s birthday was marked in January on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Confederate Memorial Day was in April.

Jefferson Davis

Jefferson Davis

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags