Editorial: Down to earth advice for scientists, politicians

NASA’s track record of success has inspired American scientists, engineers and dreamers to achieve the impossible.
Man on the moon was one of mankind’s greatest moments. Exploration of Mars, including Monday’s experimental helicopter flight on the red planet, was akin to the Wright Brothers taking to the air on Earth in 1903.