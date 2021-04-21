You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: Down to earth advice for scientists, politicians

mars
Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's blades are made of a lightweight carbon fiber foam core to provide lift in the thin Mars atmosphere.
 
 NASA

NASA’s track record of success has inspired American scientists, engineers and dreamers to achieve the impossible.

Man on the moon was one of mankind’s greatest moments. Exploration of Mars, including Monday’s experimental helicopter flight on the red planet, was akin to the Wright Brothers taking to the air on Earth in 1903.

desal

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags