Editorial: Don't panic about new COVID variant; just get vaccinated

Editorial cartoon by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press

There’s no reason to panic about Omicron, the coronavirus variant first detected last week in South Africa.

Just protect yourself by getting vaccinated or taking your booster shot. That’s all you can do for now to keep your family safe, especially with Christmas right around the corner. 

