Editorial: Congratulations, Crimson Tide, possibly the greatest college football team of all time

Alabama Coach Nick Saban raises the national title trophy with offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) after the Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Jeff Romance / Palm Beach Post)

 Jeff Romance, JEFF ROMANCE/PALM BEACH POST

The University of Alabama’s run to the national championship capped a perfect 13-0 season.

The Crimson Tide defeated 11 SEC teams during the regular season and college football heavyweights Notre Dame and Ohio State in the postseason. Coach Nick Saban’s squad routed Ohio State 52-24, Monday night in Miami for the crown.

