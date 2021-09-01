You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: College football arrives, just in time for a welcome respite

Zerrick Cooper

Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper runs the offense during the Gamecocks' first practice in pads.

 JSU photo

We’re two-thirds of the way through 2021.

As it’s unfolding, the year has not been much better than 2020 other than Donald Trump is out of the White House. We’re still dealing with hurricanes, coronavirus and Afghanistan. 

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags