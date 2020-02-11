EDITORIAL: City of Anniston must not fumble plan to create homeless shelter

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
A plan to establish a shelter for Anniston’s homeless population hit a snag this week when a motion at the City Council meeting to move the project forward failed for lack of a second.
The Birmingham-based nonprofit Noland Health Services has offered to donate its 85-bed nursing home in Anniston to the city. The city then would lease the building to three local nonprofits — the United Way, the Right Place and Interfaith Ministries — that already serve the area’s homeless. Those three organizations recently received a $300,000 grant to jointly launch a full-service homeless shelter that would not only provide a temporary bed for those in need, but also mental health and job-training services to help get clients back on their feet.