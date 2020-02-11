featured
OUR VIEW
DON’T ‘ANNISTON’ THIS

EDITORIAL: City of Anniston must not fumble plan to create homeless shelter

ANNISTON STAR EDITORIAL BOARD

A plan to establish a shelter for Anniston’s homeless population hit a snag this week when a motion at the City Council meeting to move the project forward failed for lack of a second.

The Birmingham-based nonprofit Noland Health Services has offered to donate its 85-bed nursing home in Anniston to the city. The city then would lease the building to three local nonprofits — the United Way, the Right Place and Interfaith Ministries — that already serve the area’s homeless. Those three organizations recently received a $300,000 grant to jointly launch a full-service homeless shelter that would not only provide a temporary bed for those in need, but also mental health and job-training services to help get clients back on their feet. 

