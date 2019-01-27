This past week, a spotlight once again landed on the extent of Anniston’s problem with homelessness, powering past the usual efforts to pretend it doesn’t exist.
Volunteers with the Homeless Coalition of Northeast Alabama on Wednesday began the annual January ritual of capturing a snapshot of the area’s homeless population. The goal of the Point in Time Count is to gain an accurate (or as close to accurate as possible) count of those who are homeless and hopefully attract more state and federal funding to help with the problem.
The group takes similar counts in Etowah, DeKalb and Cherokee counties.
Lori Floyd, who directs the Right Place, which offers aid to homeless people seeking housing and other services, told Star reporter Amalia Kortright that she has seen the county’s homeless population increase over the past few years, but the amount of funding allotted to help them has stayed about the same.
Floyd’s group has identified the lack of affordable housing in Anniston as a key contributor to the city’s homeless problem. How to fix it, though, is bigger than any one agency.
But, because the problem is widespread and the cause is multifaceted, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t all do what we can to soften the blow.
In that vein, local churches, restaurants and individuals try to reach out to the homeless and address needs, albeit through disjointed efforts, usually on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Last Monday, Noble Street Deli owner Mike Alexander issued an open invitation via social media to anyone who might need a free meal after he learned that the Anniston Soup Bowl was closed for the day. Many area homeless people get their lunch from the Soup Bowl each week day.
Alexander’s generosity led to even more generosity as Scotty Andrews of Anniston felt compelled to donate clothing and blankets after reading about what Alexander had done.
“It’s been a cold week, and I know other people need to use them,” Andrews said. “They’ve just been sitting in our closet.”
As heartwarming and appreciated as those efforts are, the needs of the homeless persist, day in and day out, all year long.
Agencies like Interfaith Ministries, Salvation Army, Anniston Soup Kitchen, Our Community Kitchen and others are well aware of the depth of the problem and have worked for years to do what they can to provide meals, clothing, toiletries, temporary shelter and transportation for the area’s homeless.
The city of Anniston typically opens Carver Community Center as a warming station when temperatures drop below freezing. At those times, donations of food, toiletries and blankets are always appreciated.
Our Community Kitchen, for example, has held occasional food and clothing giveaways throughout the area for the past eight years. Run by husband and wife team, Dana and Evonne Butner, Our Community Kitchen plans to offer a free spaghetti meal at the Unity House in Zinn Park, West 14th Street, Anniston, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering to help serve should contact Michael Butner at 256-405-8943, or Evonne Butner at 256-499-5025.
Instead of driving past and pretending the homeless don’t exist. Let’s all commit to doing more.
If you’re not comfortable with stopping to help the homeless, at least consider helping the ones who are.